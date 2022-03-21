Judge Jackson Touts 'Neutral Posture' In First Senate Hearing

By James Arkin (March 21, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said that she takes the "duty to be independent very seriously" and that she hoped to carry on the "spirit" of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer if she is confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court as she appeared Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee for the first day of her confirmation hearings. Judge Jackson spoke for 10 minutes following several hours of opening statements from each of the 22 senators on the committee. D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson spoke for 10 minutes following opening statements Monday from each of the 22 senators on the Senate...

