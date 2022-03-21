Treasury Dept. Nominee Reports $1M Crowell Partner Income

By Justin Wise (March 21, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's pick to oversee investment security as an assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of International Affairs has earned roughly $1 million in income from Crowell & Moring LLP since 2021, according to a public disclosure filing released over the weekend. Paul Rosen, who serves as the co-chair of Crowell & Moring's national security practice, said in his financial disclosure report that he received a partnership share and bonus of $1.018 million from the firm. The reported income and assets, which are required of many administration appointees as part of the nomination process, are from...

