How Law Schools Can Navigate Toward Equity And Inclusion

By Jennifer Rosato Perea (March 24, 2022, 10:19 AM EDT) -- From the moment I applied to law school until my graduation three years later, I often felt I did not belong and was not good enough. From my cheap suits to my limited vocabulary and grammar skills, I was regularly reminded of my first-generation, working-class Latina status. Very few professors or mentors looked like me or shared similar experiences, and there was no active support network to provide students like me with community and opportunity. I always felt that I had to figure it out on my own or fail. In the end, I persisted and graduated from the University of...

