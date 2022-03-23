FDA's Proposed Medical Device Rule Is Promising, But Hasty

By Joshua Oyster, Beth Weinman and Austin Laroche (March 23, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 23, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration published its long-awaited proposed rule[1] to harmonize its regulations governing current good manufacturing practices for medical devices with the International Organization for Standardization's consensus standard for device quality management systems used by regulatory authorities in many countries throughout the world, known as ISO 13485.[2] The FDA proposes to do this by replacing its quality system regulation, or QSR, codified at Title 21 of the Code of Federal Regulations, Part 820, with a new quality management system regulation, or QMSR, primarily through incorporating ISO 13485 by reference into the new rule. The proposed rule...

