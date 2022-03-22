Practice Points From 3rd Del. Ruling On M&A And COVID-19

By Gail Weinstein, Steven Epstein and Philip Richter (March 22, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- In the March 1 Level 4 Yoga LLC v. CorePower Yoga LLC decision, the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered CorePower Yoga to close the agreement it had entered into, pre-pandemic, to acquire the yoga studios owned by its franchisee, Level 4 Yoga. In March 2020, just before the first of three scheduled closings of the asset purchases, CorePower had contended that it was no longer obligated to close the almost $30 million transaction due to the pandemic having emerged in the U.S. and businesses across the country, including Level 4's studios, having shut down. In this post-trial decision, the court ruled...

