Schulte Roth & Zabel Nabs Financial Atty From Dentons

By Irene Madongo (March 23, 2022, 5:16 PM GMT) -- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP said on Wednesday that it has appointed a former Dentons structured finance lawyer as partner in its London office, as the firm looks to build its work in the sector. Martin Sharkey has 20 years' experience in advising on collateralized loan obligations, which bundle corporate loans into tradable securities, including arbitrage and market value CLOs, the law firm said. Sharkey also covers warehouse financing and is experienced in supply-chain and fund finance, the company added. "I am excited to be joining such an experienced team. I am looking forward to working with my talented colleagues in...

