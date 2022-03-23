Doctors' Worries Over PE Deals Dominate Merger Comments

By Bryan Koenig (March 23, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Physician complaints about private equity buyouts of U.S. healthcare providers are emerging as a major theme of the comments pouring into U.S. antitrust enforcers as the feds seek to dramatically overhaul merger enforcement. Of the nearly 250 comments posted so far on a request for input launched in January, self-identified physicians, many of them anonymous, are by far the most frequent to weigh in. Their primary concerns are PE-backed provider buyouts and the general corporate consolidation of U.S. healthcare which the doctors say is driving a profit-first attitude that has reduced physician hours and pay, driven up patient wait times, increased...

