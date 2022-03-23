Dolphin Distance Rule Killing Hawaiian Incomes, Lawsuit Says

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 23, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The federal government has illegally taken away humans' right to swim with Hawaiian dolphins and livelihoods that go with it, according to a new lawsuit filed by a boat captain, psychotherapist and tour guide. The three plaintiffs said they've lost business and have been unable to help clients in other ways since the National Marine Fisheries Service in September promulgated a rule that prohibits swimming with, approaching or remaining within 50 yards of Hawaiian spinner dolphins. NMFS said the rule was necessary because people and boats were crowding around and mingling with the dolphins as they socialized and rested near the...

