UK Cracks Down On 'Misleading' Ads For Digital Assets

By Irene Madongo (March 22, 2022, 3:12 PM GMT) -- Britain's advertising regulator said on Tuesday that it has warned more than 50 companies advertising virtual currencies that they will face sanctions if they fail to comply with consumer protection laws. The Advertising Standards Authority has sent the businesses an enforcement notice urging them to review their adverts to ensure they comply with rules governing digital assets. Breaches could be reported to the Financial Conduct Authority, it warned. Guy Parker, Advertising Standards Authority chief executive, said cryptocurrencies have "exploded in popularity" in recent years. "We're concerned that people might be enticed by ads into investing money they can't afford to lose, without...

