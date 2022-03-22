Sackers Advises Air Canada Scheme On £380M Pension Deal

By Irene Madongo (March 22, 2022, 6:34 PM GMT) -- Pension Insurance Corporation said on Tuesday that it has inked a buy-in agreement with the trustee of the U.K. retirement plan of Canada's national airline, covering £380 million ($503 million) of liabilities for approximately 1,400 plan members. The deal between the insurer of defined benefit pension funds and the Air Canada (UK) Pension Trust Fund means the trustee has been able to significantly lessen the risks of the plan, providing greater security for deferred members, PIC said. Sackers advised the Air Canada scheme. PIC was advised by Addleshaw Goddard. Joe Hathaway, senior consultant at the Aon professional services firm, which advised...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS