7 Firms Build $1.25B SPAC Deal For Japanese Crypto Biz 

By Benjamin Horney (March 22, 2022, 9:12 AM EDT) -- Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc. will combine with a special purpose acquisition company in a $1.25 billion transaction put together with help from seven law firms, the companies said Tuesday. The tie-up calls for Tokyo-headquartered Coincheck to merge with Virginia-based Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc., with the resulting entity being named Coincheck Group NV and trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CNCK," according to a statement. Coincheck, which claims to be one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and digital asset exchanges in Japan, was founded in 2012 and is backed by Japanese financial services company...

