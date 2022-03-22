Key Moments From Day 2 Of Judge Jackson's Senate Hearing

By Jimmy Hoover (March 22, 2022, 9:57 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson withstood hours of questioning from senators Tuesday on the second day of her confirmation hearings, covering everything from her family background to her judicial philosophy while defending against Republican attacks on her record. Before the 51-year-old D.C. Circuit judge can earn a lifetime seat on the highest court in the land, she must, for the fourth time in her career, face the hot seat of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Tuesday was the first round of two days of questioning from lawmakers as they consider Judge Jackson's potential promotion from federal appeals court judge to...

