Full 4th Circ. To Rehear Psychiatrist's Age Bias Claim

By Rachel Stone (March 22, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The full Fourth Circuit will review a split panel ruling that nixed an age bias claim from a former U.S. Bureau of Prisons psychiatrist who claimed she was forced to resign after failing a physical qualification test. On Monday, the appeals court agreed to Jane D. DiCocco's request for an en banc rehearing of the November 2021 panel decision, in which the majority granted the U.S. Attorney's bid to dismiss her Age Discrimination in Employment Act disparate impact claim, while remanding her gender discrimination claim back to Virginia federal court. According to her February 2022 petition for rehearing, DiCocco had argued...

