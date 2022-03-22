Conn. Atty Enriched Self With Sham Stock Sales, Jury Hears

By Brian Dowling (March 22, 2022, 2:46 PM EDT) -- A "smart, savvy" Connecticut attorney used friends, family and others to dodge securities rules when he spun a money-losing yoga studio onto the public stock market and made himself a windfall by merging the business with a startup biotech firm, a Boston federal jury heard Tuesday. In opening arguments before a jury and U.S. District Judge William G. Young, lawyers for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Henry B. Sargent's fraud scheme was rooted in using the investors "in name only" so that his company BMP Holdings could go public and he could get around restrictions tying up his ability...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS