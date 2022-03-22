Stryker, Fired Worker Settle Pregnancy Bias Suit

By Matthew Santoni (March 22, 2022, 2:46 PM EDT) -- A former employee has reached a settlement with a Stryker Corp. subsidiary over her claims that she was fired for reporting sexism and pregnancy discrimination against her, just weeks before her case was scheduled for trial in a Philadelphia federal court. Lindsay Lake struck a deal with Stryker Sales LLC to settle her suit for terms that were undisclosed as of Tuesday, when U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III issued an order that dismissed the suit with prejudice following a Friday settlement conference. "It having been reported to the court that the issues between the plaintiff and defendant have been settled,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS