EU High Court Says Double Jeopardy Protection Has Limits

By Bryan Koenig (March 22, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- To prevent double jeopardy for antitrust violations, Europe's highest appeals court asserted Tuesday that member countries may impose fines on top of industry regulation enforcement for the same competitive conduct violations, but that penalties levied by individual countries must be limited to transgressions that occur within their borders. The pronouncement by the European Court of Justice — resulting from disputes in which Belgium's postal service company and a pair of German sugar producers are fighting successive penalties imposed by different authorities over the same allegedly illegal conduct — offers some guideposts for local courts faced with arguments that actions they take regarding competition law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS