Retired Utah Justice Himonas To State Courts: 'Innovate'

By Aebra Coe (March 24, 2022, 12:44 PM EDT) -- Although he recently retired from the Utah Supreme Court after making a number of reforms aimed at increasing access to justice, Justice Deno Himonas says the job is not done and state courts across the U.S. are in desperate need of innovation. Deno Himonas Himonas retired from the bench earlier this month and joined Wilson Sonsini as a partner in the firm's fledgling Salt Lake City office. In a conversation with Law360 Pulse, Himonas said he hopes more states will take up reforms aimed at increasing the accessibility and affordability of the U.S. justice system. "All I can say is: innovate,...

