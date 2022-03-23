Quinn Emanuel Dinged Repeatedly In Antivirus Patent Case

By Andrew Karpan (March 23, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge said she would not hold off on sending Columbia University's nearly decade-long malware patent lawsuit against NortonLifeLock to a jury. U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck knocked the company in an order on Tuesday for causing "an undue waste of resources for all involved" and ripped the company's lawyers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP for "strategically" misreading her. The big news from Judge Lauck's Richmond courthouse was that next month's trial date would not budge an inch, despite vigorous complaints earlier in the day from NortonLifeLock Inc.'s attorneys over the judge's decision to prevent them from claiming...

