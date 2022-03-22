Ex-Defender In Judiciary Harassment Case Unmasks Herself

By Jack Karp (March 22, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Former assistant federal public defender Caryn D. Strickland, who unmasked herself as the plaintiff known as Jane Roe suing the federal judiciary for its alleged mishandling of her sexual harassment complaints, testified last week in front of a House Judiciary subcommittee. The formerly anonymous attorney suing the leaders of the federal judiciary over their alleged mishandling of her complaints of on-the-job sexual harassment has officially revealed her identity. Former assistant federal public defender Caryn Devins Strickland acknowledged in a court filing Monday that she is the plaintiff known as Jane Roe in the much-watched lawsuit against the Judicial Conference, the Administrative...

