8th Circ. Asked To Follow The 9th In Flavored Vape Ban Case

By Sam Reisman (March 22, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota city that wants to ban sales of flavored vape tobacco products urged the Eighth Circuit to consider another circuit's recent 2-1 decision affirming a municipality's rights to block such sales while R.J. Reynolds pressed the judges to focus on that case's dissent instead. The Minneapolis-area suburb of Edina is currently awaiting a decision from the Eighth Circuit on whether the city's ban on flavored tobacco ran afoul of the federal Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, as tobacco giant R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. argued in its bid to overturn the ban. The Eighth Circuit heard arguments on the matter last...

