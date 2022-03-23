EPA Cadmium Rules Shirked Species Protection, Group Says

By Clark Mindock (March 23, 2022, 1:38 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists claim the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency shirked its responsibility to analyze how weakening water protection standards for the heavy metal cadmium would impact endangered animals and want a federal court to vacate those standards. The Center for Biological Diversity claimed Tuesday that the EPA failed to consult with the National Marine Fisheries Service on potential Endangered Species Act concerns when it revised its aquatic life water quality criteria for cadmium back in 2016, which has led to states adopting weakened standards that put vulnerable fish and turtle species at risk. The environmental group said the lack of consultation came despite...

