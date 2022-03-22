Chancery Rejects Anthem Bid To Toss $51M Escrow Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (March 22, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Delaware's chancellor refused Tuesday to dismiss a suit seeking the release of a $51 million post-merger escrow, pointing to murky estimates of claims against the escrow and reasonably conceivable allegations that an Anthem Inc. affiliate unjustifiably held back the cash. Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick's ruling from the bench marked a mid-case win for companies battling ATH Holding Co. LLC's claims that it faces by some estimates over $1 billion in potential False Claims Act liabilities from suits targeting the sellers, which are affiliates of Florida-based Freedom Health Inc. and Optimum HealthCare Inc. ATH, Anthem's merger vehicle, acquired Freedom and Optimum in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS