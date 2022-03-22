A16Z Vet Launches Haun Ventures With $1.5B For Crypto Bets

By Elise Hansen (March 22, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Haun Ventures, a new cryptocurrency and internet-focused venture capital firm founded by former government prosecutor and Andreessen Horowitz partner Katie Haun, has raised $1.5 billion for a pair of cryptocurrency funds, according to a Tuesday announcement. One fund, with $500 million, will invest in early-stage startups, while a second $1 billion fund will focus on growth-stage investments, the announcement said. Haun Ventures is concentrating on projects in the cryptocurrency and decentralized technology space. "I have always seen value in connecting the crypto world to different audiences — whether across government, academia, business or otherwise — to facilitate greater understanding of the...

