Ex-Latham Atty Confirmed As 1st Latina On Calif. High Court

By Hailey Konnath (March 22, 2022, 10:37 PM EDT) -- California Justice Patricia Guerrero, a former Latham & Watkins LLP partner, was confirmed as an associate justice of the Golden State's supreme court on Tuesday, the first Latina to serve on California's highest court. California's three-member Commission on Judicial Appointments unanimously voted to confirm Fourth District Court of Appeal Justice Guerrero in San Francisco, according to a statement from Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye. Justice Guerrero is set to be sworn in by Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 28. The San Diego judge is a first-generation Californian and a Democrat with extensive experience as an appellate justice, trial court judge, and...

