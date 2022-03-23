Linklaters Advises Keysight On £58M Pensions Buy-In Deal

By Irene Madongo (March 23, 2022, 1:44 PM GMT) -- Retirement specialist Just Group PLC said it has completed a £58 million ($77 million) buy-in transaction with the trustee of an electronic equipment manufacturer's pension plan, securing the liabilities of 900 members. The deal is the second transaction between Keysight Technologies UK Ltd. Retirement Benefits Plan and Just Group, following a £250 million buy-in announced in September, the pensions business said on Tuesday. Under that agreement, the insurance covered liabilities for 750 members of the U.K. retirement savings plan for Keysight, which has its headquarters in Santa Rosa, California. The latest deal, which was completed in December and announced on Tuesday, is part...

