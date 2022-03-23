Gaps Remain In AML Supervision Of Banks, EU Warns

By Najiyya Budaly (March 23, 2022, 1:18 PM GMT) -- Europe's banking watchdog has highlighted gaps in the way national regulators supervise banks as they tackle money laundering and terrorist financing, three years after the authority became responsible for protecting the sector from the flow of illicit funds. The European Banking Authority said on Tuesday that financial regulators in member states are failing to identify and assess money laundering risks at individual lenders. Regulators are also failing to update their strategies in response to the threats that they find, the EBA added. The banking watchdog has been assessing how regulators in member states approach rules to counter money laundering and financing...

