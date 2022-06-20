Listing Reforms May Not Be Enough To Attract Tech Stocks

By Najiyya Budaly (June 20, 2022, 11:15 AM BST) -- Reforms to the Listing Rules brought in by the British government to create a competitive post-Brexit market are a good starting point, attorneys say, but cultural and wider market changes are still needed to entice innovative, high-growth companies to London. HM Treasury has set out a catalog of proposed new rules for stock exchange listings that are focused on accommodating founders of innovative companies. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The government ramped up its efforts in 2021 to make the U.K. more commercially attractive to foreign issuers as it began to find its feet after the end of the Brexit transition...

