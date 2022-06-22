3 Special Hurdles UK Lawyers Face In Crypto M&A Deals

By Najiyya Budaly (June 22, 2022, 10:16 AM BST) -- Mergers in the cryptocurrency market have boomed globally as the digital assets sector matures, but lawyers in England and Wales must consider unique legal and regulatory matters when guiding acquirers that are looking to snap up blockchain businesses. Dealmakers across the globe completed $55 billion worth of transactions for cryptocurrency companies during 2021, a 5,000% increase on the $1.1 billion completed in 2020, according to data published by PwC in February. The unprecedented year included Far Peak Acquisition purchasing crypto exchange Bullish (GI) Ltd. for $8.1 million and Galaxy Digital's acquisition of BitGo Inc., a wallet provider, for £1.4 million....

