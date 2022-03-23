Attys Seek $4M Fee For BridgeBio Board Pay Suit In Chancery

By Rose Krebs (March 23, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a BridgeBio Pharma Inc. investor are seeking a $4 million fee award for litigation in Delaware Chancery Court they say headed off a plan to pay the company's directors $1.25 million annually over the next four years and resulted in a savings of roughly $36 million. A court filing Tuesday by Smith Katzenstein & Jenkins LLP and Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP, representing investor plaintiff Joel Zalvin, said the $4 million fee request is "well-justified" given benefits achieved for the company and its stockholders. Zalvin asserted that BridgeBio and its directors "acknowledge that they sought" a stockholder ratification vote that...

