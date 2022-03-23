Justice Thomas Still Absent From Args After Hospitalization

By Jack Karp (March 23, 2022, 12:39 PM EDT) -- Justice Clarence Thomas was absent during oral arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court for the third day in a row Wednesday, although it is unclear if he is still in the hospital recovering from what the high court described as an infection with "flu-like symptoms." "Justice Thomas is unable to be present today but will participate in consideration and decision of the cases on the basis of the briefs and the transcript of oral arguments," Chief Justice John Roberts announced at the top of Wednesday's arguments in ZF Automotive US v. Luxshare Ltd., over whether a foreign discovery statute allows U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS