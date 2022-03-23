China's First Carbon Futures ETF Debuts In Hong Kong

By Charlie Innis (March 23, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- An exchange-traded fund tied to carbon futures that is said to be the first ETF of its kind in Greater China debuted on the Hong Kong stock exchange Wednesday, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. announced. The ETF, dubbed CICC Carbon Futures ETF, grows the scope of Hong Kong-listed commodity ETFs to cover carbon credits, which the stock exchange operator describes as an "important asset class in the global drive to achieving carbon neutrality." "Climate change and decarbonisation have been areas of increasing focus for investors worldwide," Brian Roberts, head of exchange-traded products at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, said...

