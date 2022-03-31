Roetzel Hires Labor & Employment Shareholder In Ohio

By Ryan Harroff (March 31, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Roetzel & Andress LPA has hired a new labor and employment shareholder in its Columbus, Ohio, office with experience in management-side discrimination and retaliation litigation and arguing labor issues in state and federal courts. Heather Renée Adams joins the firm after serving as of counsel at Ice Miller LLP in its Columbus and Chicago offices. Adams told Law360 on Tuesday that she looks forward to helping grow Roetzel & Andress' employment practice in Ohio. "It was just a phenomenal opportunity to build out a labor and employment practice here at Roetzel," Adams said. "Roetzel has a fabulous litigation practice and health care...

