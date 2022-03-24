45 Years Spent Sketching Justices Draws To A Close

By Jack Karp (March 24, 2022, 1:02 PM EDT) -- Art Lien sketched all nine justices listening to attorney Seth Kretzer argue about religious freedom in the execution chamber this past November, in what will be his final term drawing the high court. (Art Lien/courtartist.com) .has-dropcap {font-size:20px;} .has-dropcap:first-letter { float: left; font-size: 5rem; line-height: 0.75; margin: 0.1em 0.1em 0.1em 0; color:#646f8c; } For most people working at the U.S. Supreme Court, legal briefs and law books are the tools of the trade. For Art Lien, it's pencils and watercolors. Lien has spent 45 years as a sketch artist at the high court, giving the public a hand-drawn peek at the famously...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS