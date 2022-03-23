Justices Side With Republicans To Nix Wis. Legislative Maps

By Ryan Boysen (March 23, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has junked Wisconsin's newly drawn state legislature maps, with the court writing in an unsigned opinion that the Wisconsin Supreme Court failed to properly analyze whether the addition of a new majority-Black district complies with the Voting Rights Act. In a brief opinion filed Wednesday in the so-called shadow docket, the court said it agreed with the Republican-held Wisconsin state Legislature that the Wisconsin Supreme Court "selected race-based maps without sufficient justification." The state Supreme Court's adoption of those maps, which were drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, followed a lengthy stalemate and subsequent litigation between Gov....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS