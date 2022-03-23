UK Gov't Pledges £49M For New Public Sector Fraud Agency

By Richard Crump (March 23, 2022, 7:02 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government laid out plans Wednesday to create a new anti-fraud agency to counter the abuse of public funds after losing billions of pounds of taxpayers' money to fraudulent COVID-19 business payouts. Rishi Sunak has told Parliament that £48.8 million ($64.5 million) would be dedicated over three years to the new Public Sector Fraud Authority and counter-fraud work. (Photo by House of Commons/PA Images via Getty Images) Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said in his Spring Statement, a midyear update to the U.K.'s annual budget, that £48.8 million ($64.5 million) would be dedicated over three years to the new Public Sector...

