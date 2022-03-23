CFPB Warns Against Trying To Manipulate Customer Reviews

By Jon Hill (March 23, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is warning banks and other financial services firms against attempting to manipulate the reviews that consumers leave about them online, stressing that honesty is the best policy when it comes to customer feedback. In a Tuesday compliance bulletin, the CFPB flagged several review-related practices as deceptive and potentially unlawful, including posting fake reviews to boost overall ratings and using non-disparagement clauses in customer contracts to discourage negative reviews. "In America, no corporation should be able to silence a customer from posting an honest review online," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. "Corporate disinformation campaigns...

