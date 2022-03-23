Calif. Report Backs Upping Pay, Remote Options For Jurors

By Hailey Konnath (March 23, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The diversity of California's juror pools could be improved by increasing pay, adjusting reporting times and allowing for remote options, according to an interim report from a Golden State judicial branch workgroup released Wednesday. The Ad Hoc Workgroup on Post-Pandemic Initiatives heard from judicial officers, court executives, criminal and civil attorneys and court staff about juror selection practices. Based on what was gleaned from those discussions, the group recommended the tweaks to how juries work in the Golden State, per the report. Specifically, the group suggested bumping up juror pay and travel reimbursement to reduce financial strain and make it easier...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS