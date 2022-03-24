Judges Can Write Recs For Attys, Md. Ethics Panel Says

By Rachel Rippetoe (March 24, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Judges can write recommendations for lawyers who have appeared before them in court, the Maryland Judicial Ethics Committee found, as long as they don't make the recommendation public online and don't use their office to "exert pressure." In an opinion published Tuesday, the ethics committee said that a judge is permitted to write a private letter of recommendation for employment on behalf of a lawyer, granted that the judge has personal knowledge of a lawyer's abilities. The lawyer must not be simply an acquaintance of the judge, rather they must have encountered the lawyer in court. The opinion came with many...

