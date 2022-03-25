Insurer Says Refrigeration Co. Owes It $2M Over Freezer Fire

By Hope Patti (March 25, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT) -- A manufacturer of commercial refrigeration systems is responsible for $2 million in damages for a fire at a grocery store, Affiliated FM Insurance Co. told an Arizona federal court, saying a product defect and the company's negligence resulted in extensive damage to the store. AFM said in a new complaint filed Wednesday that Hill Phoenix Inc. breached its warranty and contract with a Sprouts Farmers Market by selling the faulty product and then failing to pay for nearly $1.4 million in property damage plus attorney fees and other costs. "Hill Phoenix failed to warn Sprouts about the potential of the freezer's...

