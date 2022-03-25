Cannabis Data Firm Says Federal Reform A Long Way Off

By Sam Reisman (March 25, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Cannabis analytics firm New Frontier Data has released a report finding that although support for cannabis legalization in the U.S. is at an all-time high, federal decriminalization is "dead for now" and unlikely to occur in the near future. "While more limited reforms are likely to be implemented in the near term, especially banking reforms to enable the cannabis industry to fully participate in the national and global financial markets, the low likelihood of sweeping national decriminalization will perpetuate the current patchwork of state model for the foreseeable future," the report said. Even with a broadly pro-legalization party in control of...

