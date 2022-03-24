Dollar Tree Misclassified Workers As Managers, Suit Says

By Matthew Santoni (March 24, 2022, 1:54 PM EDT) -- Managers at Pennsylvania Dollar Tree stores claimed the company wrongly classified them as exempt from overtime pay considering the work they did, according to a proposed class action filed in federal court. Proposed lead plaintiff Janet Pond said store managers like herself did much of the same work as other hourly employees, while all the actual managerial work was done by the "district managers" a level above them, so the company was wrong to classify them as salaried managers exempt from overtime pay under state and federal law. "Plaintiff's ... primary duty was not managing the enterprise, or managing a customarily...

