Moderna Will Seek FDA Approval For Low-Dose Vax For Kids

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 23, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Moderna said on Wednesday that it will seek emergency authorization that would allow its COVID-19 vaccine to be used for children under six years old, saying preliminary clinical trial results with a lower dose of the vaccine for that age group show a similar immune response to adults. With this data, the American pharmaceutical company said it is "moving forward with global regulatory submissions" in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere that would allow for children under six, toddlers and babies over six months to be vaccinated. The study involved approximately 6,700 participants, according to Wednesday's announcement. Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel said...

