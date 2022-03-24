AndroGel Buyers Can't Use FTC Case Against AbbVie, Besins

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 24, 2022, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Drug wholesalers suing AbbVie and Besins for delaying generic Androgel from hitting the market can't stop the pharmaceutical companies from relitigating issues that the buyers said were already decided in a Federal Trade Commission action, a Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III said in a Wednesday decision that because AbbVie Inc. and Besins Healthcare Inc. successfully appealed his previous holding in an FTC enforcement action that the companies engaged in sham patent litigation to stall the introduction of generic Androgel, the buyers could not draw on the judge's prior holding in the current litigation. Judge Bartle added that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS