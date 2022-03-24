Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AndroGel Buyers Can't Use FTC Case Against AbbVie, Besins

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 24, 2022, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Drug wholesalers suing AbbVie and Besins for delaying generic Androgel from hitting the market can't stop the pharmaceutical companies from relitigating issues that the buyers said were already decided in a Federal Trade Commission action, a Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III said in a Wednesday decision that because AbbVie Inc. and Besins Healthcare Inc. successfully appealed his previous holding in an FTC enforcement action that the companies engaged in sham patent litigation to stall the introduction of generic Androgel, the buyers could not draw on the judge's prior holding in the current litigation.

Judge Bartle added that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!