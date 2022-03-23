Key Moments From Judge Jackson's Final Day Of Testifying

By Jimmy Hoover (March 23, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Wednesday concluded her more than 20 hours in the witness chair before the Senate Judiciary Committee, answering additional questions over her sentencing decisions and offering reflections on her historic nomination — plus an unexpected revelation about a pending Supreme Court case. Judge Jackson, 51, made it through the second and final day of questions before the committee Wednesday in what has become a grueling rite of passage for nominees on their way to the highest court in the land. Republicans continued to hammer away at her judicial record — particularly in child pornography...

