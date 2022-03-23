Ex-NY Prosecutor Says Trump Committed 'Numerous' Crimes

By Hailey Konnath (March 23, 2022, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A former Manhattan prosecutor with a leading role in the office's criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business practices believed that Trump was guilty of "numerous felony violations" and had a "long history of fabricating information related to his personal finances," according to his resignation letter. Mark F. Pomerantz, who abruptly resigned as special assistant district attorney in February, said in the letter to District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. that Trump's financial statements were false and that he has a habit of lying about his assets to banks, the national media, counterparties and "the American people." The letter,...

