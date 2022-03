Moscow Stock Exchange Reopens With Short-Selling Ban

Investors can now trade shares in 33 of 50 companies listed on the Moscow Exchange Russia Index, the Bank of Russia has said. (iStock.com/yulenochekk)

Law360, London (March 24, 2022, 12:05 PM GMT) -- Russia reopened Moscow's stock exchange for share trading on Thursday after a month-long shutdown, but imposed a ban on short-selling to prevent market volatility as Western financial sanctions overshadow the outlook for Russian capital markets.The Bank of Russia said that investors will be able to trade shares in 33 of 50 companies included in the Moscow Exchange Russia Index from Thursday, including Sberbank VTB Bank and Gazprom . All three entities have been targeted with sanctions by the U.S. government."There will be a ban on short-selling of the said securities," the central bank said. Traders used short-selling as a tactic to bet against a stock that they believe will decline in value.The central bank suspended share trading on Feb. 25 to protect the bourse from a selloff afterby Western governments. The measures, a response to President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, sought to cut off Russia's financial system.Foreign investors are still banned fromas the country attempts to stem the flow of capital out of the country after sanctions blocked access to assets held abroad.The Bank of Russia also said on Wednesday that it will keep stocks of multinational companies with a Russian presence on Moscow's bourse — even if they lose their listings on exchanges abroad."The implementation of these measures will allow foreign issuers, including those having a major part of their business in Russia, and unit investment funds whose securities are on the Russian stock exchange list to maintain the listing and the current level of listing," the central bank said.The Central Bank of the Russian Federation, as it is also known, has also pushed a key benchmark interest rate to 20% from 9.5% at the end of February to help stem the ruble's decline. It said last week that it will maintain the rate.Britain has given investors until May 2 toand securities repurchase agreements issued by Russian government institutions.--Editing by Ed Harris.

