Pension Savers See Net-Zero Targets As 'Disingenuous'

By Irene Madongo (March 24, 2022, 2:50 PM GMT) -- Most retirement savers feel that net-zero commitments connected to their investments are neither genuine nor making much difference to the climate crisis, an online pension provider said in a report published Thursday. PensionBee said its survey of a total of 2,314 people last month showed that 63% of respondents viewed net-zero pledges as "disingenuous." Almost half, 45%, of under 30s said they felt that such pledges are merely corporate public relations. The survey also showed that just under half wanted their pension funds to invest in fossil fuel companies only if they displayed "a sustained commitment to becoming more environmentally conscious and to...

