The Stakes Are High In Supreme Court Arbitration Rights Case

By Kate Dodoo (March 25, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Whether employed in chess or a party's litigation strategies, calculated risk-taking is necessary to obtain the desired result. On March 21, in Morgan v. Sundance Inc., the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on whether a party's litigation strategy to delay arbitration resulted in that party's waiver to arbitrate the dispute, and whether an arbitration-specific requirement of prejudice to the opposing party must be demonstrated before a waiver defense is successfully asserted under the Federal Arbitration Act. In chess, the rules of the game are clear, and the playing field leveled. Both players know what pieces the other holds and...

