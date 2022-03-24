SFO Bribery Case Unravels Further As 2nd Conviction Quashed

By Richard Crump (March 24, 2022, 12:57 PM GMT) -- An English appeals court on Thursday overturned the bribery conviction of Paul Bond, a former salesman at an energy services company, heaping more woes on the Serious Fraud Office after quashing the conviction of another defendant last year over misconduct by the agency. The Court of Appeal has overturned a bribery conviction in a move that adds to the woes of the Serious Fraud Office. (iStock.com/BrasilNut1) The Court of Appeal said it would hand down the full reasons for its decision on Thursday afternoon, after hearing arguments from Bond, who worked for SBM Offshore, a client of oil consulting firm Unaoil....

