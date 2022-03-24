SFO Bribery Case Unravels More As 2nd Conviction Quashed

By Richard Crump (March 24, 2022, 12:57 PM GMT) -- An English appeals court on Thursday overturned the bribery conviction of Paul Bond, a former salesman at an energy services company, the latest setback for the Serious Fraud Office after the conviction of another defendant was quashed over the agency's misconduct. The Court of Appeal has overturned a bribery conviction in a move that adds to the woes of the Serious Fraud Office. (iStock.com/BrasilNut1) The Court of Appeal said Bond — who worked for SBM Offshore, a client of oil consulting firm Unaoil — had been denied a fair trial because his defense had been "handicapped" by the same disclosure failings...

